Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 224.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $325.14 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

