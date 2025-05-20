Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after buying an additional 1,710,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after buying an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

