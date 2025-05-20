Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 0.66. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

