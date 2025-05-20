Focus Partners Wealth Sells 3,205 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.55% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.20.
About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
