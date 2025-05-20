Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $854,287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,679,000 after buying an additional 165,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,319,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,237,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.