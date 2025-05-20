Focus Partners Wealth Trims Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after buying an additional 280,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,110,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 964.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 131,636 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,007 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MGM opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

