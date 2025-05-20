Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $9,948,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 532,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.