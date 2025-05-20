Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,528 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of FULC opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

