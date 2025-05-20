GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Barclays PLC grew its position in GMS by 374.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in GMS by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in GMS by 4,496.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.66.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

