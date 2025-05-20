Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

