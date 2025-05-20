Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $159.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

