Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 15,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

