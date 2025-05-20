Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,818 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Dot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $112,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,529. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDOT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

