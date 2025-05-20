Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,760 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares in the company, valued at $393,668.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

