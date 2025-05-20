Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $197,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $459,150.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,011,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,144.72. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,660 shares of company stock worth $1,128,484. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

