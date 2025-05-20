Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $33,000 in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBYI. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

