Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote Price Performance

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

