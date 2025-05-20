Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

