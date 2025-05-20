Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Immatics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,604,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,141 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Immatics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,503,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,400 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Immatics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,275,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 832,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Immatics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,417,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 736,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Immatics by 686.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMTX opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.87. Immatics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

