Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,403 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Organigram were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Organigram alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Organigram during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organigram by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Organigram by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Organigram by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Price Performance

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Organigram Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.