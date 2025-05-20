Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $104,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $527,820.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,713,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,258.86. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srini Koushik sold 73,972 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $138,327.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,663.18. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

