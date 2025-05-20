Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 14.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.32. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
