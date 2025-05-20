Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

