HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HSBC were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in HSBC by 739.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

