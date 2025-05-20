iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Holdings Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

