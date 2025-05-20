Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – May 18th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Alibaba Group, Cisco Systems, and Oracle are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares in companies that develop, own or operate the physical networks and facilities—such as roads, bridges, utilities, pipelines and telecom grids—essential for economic activity. Because these assets typically generate steady, often regulated cash flows with high barriers to entry, infrastructure stocks are prized by investors seeking stable income and inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.40. 221,859,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,737,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded up $22.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,432,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.29. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,579,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,996,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.41. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,911,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,263,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,495,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Featured Articles