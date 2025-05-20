iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

