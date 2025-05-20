Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Corning by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,892,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

