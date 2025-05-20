Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 268,520 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 557.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Navient by 1,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 579,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 423,013 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 460,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 421,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navient by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 725,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 228,385 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

