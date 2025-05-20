Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 195.72 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

