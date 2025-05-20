Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

