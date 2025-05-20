Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 964 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.60.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.