Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,296.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,159.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

