Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

