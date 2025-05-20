Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

