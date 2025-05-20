Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

