Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Axos Financial by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.25. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

View Our Latest Report on AX

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.