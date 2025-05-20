Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 2,483.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.70% of AMC Networks worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $555.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.23 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

