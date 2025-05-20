Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.17 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

