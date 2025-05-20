Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MTN stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

