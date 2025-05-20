Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

