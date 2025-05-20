Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

