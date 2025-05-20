Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,174,996.98. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,942 shares of company stock worth $22,930,002. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

