Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of TRNO opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

