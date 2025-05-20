Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $275.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

