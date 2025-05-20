Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 406.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Forestar Group worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,053.49. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.46. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

