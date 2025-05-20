Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $3.34 Million in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 297,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Sigma Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

