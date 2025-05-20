Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 140,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2%

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $355.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

