Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,048,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 275,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 152,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

