Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corpay by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Corpay by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY opened at $348.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Corpay’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

